Toronto's biggest Habitat for Humanity build welcomes first families

There’s never been a Habitat for Humanity project as big in Toronto, and this week it received the first of the families which will call it home.

These working, low-income families wouldn’t otherwise be able to own a home.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, 13 families moved into Habitat for Humanity GTA’s Pinery Road build, not far from Neilson Road in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood.

All the families put at least 500 hours of volunteer “sweat equity” into the first of three blocks totaling 50 stacked townhouses. All plan to pay back the zero-per-cent mortgage.