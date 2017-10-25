Toronto's St. Joseph's Health Centre to host free flu shot clinic

Flu season has arrived, so Toronto’s St. Joseph’s Health Centre will host a free flu shot clinic.

The clinic happens Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for people 18 years and older in the main lobby. No appointment is necessary.

The illness can spread from person to person through breathing, coughing and sneezing. It can also spread when someone touches droplets from coughs and sneezes on somebody or an object and then touches their own mouth, eyes or nose before washing their hands, the hospital said on its website.

It added the flu shot is 70 to 90 per cent effective in healthy individuals and usually protects well for at least six months.