Free admission offered at Toronto's historic museums until Nov. 30

General admission to nine of Toronto’s historic museums is free until Nov. 30, courtesy of Mackenzie Investments.

Mayor John Tory thanked Mackenzie Investments for providing this “unique opportunity” in honour of its 50th anniversary.

“This generous donation will help residents and visitors learn about and engage with the city’s past at our historic sites,” Tory said in a statement.

During the five-week period of free admission, visitors can explore Toronto history museums through ongoing tours during regular hours, as well as discover “memorable and moving” exhibits such as Eaton’s Goes to War: Family, Memory & Meaning at Mackenzie House, Maple Leaf Forever: Toronto’s Take on a National Symbol at the Market Gallery and Gibson House Preserves at Gibson House.