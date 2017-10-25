'Extraordinary contributions' recognized at 2017 Heritage Toronto Awards

More than 500 members of Toronto’s city-building community were on hand at the Carlu this week to recognize “extraordinary contributions to the conservation and celebration of Toronto’s heritage.”

Hosted by award-winning journalist Christopher Hume, the 43rd annual Heritage Toronto Awards this year paid tribute to seven winners across several categories including: Community Heritage; Public History; Historical Writing: Short Publication; Historical Writing: Book; and Architectural Conservation and Craftsmanship.

The Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives won the Community Heritage Award. The largest organization of its kind, the archives seek to acquire, preserve, and provide public access to information on the LGBTQ2-plus experience in Canada.

The Members’ Choice Award, which is selected by Heritage Toronto members, was presented to the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario — Toronto branch for its advocacy work around built heritage, which empowers communities to protect their past and plan for the future.

50 Objects That Define Toronto, a five-part TV series created by Spacing magazine’s Matthew Blackett and produced by Ian Daffern of Bell Media, was awarded the Public History Award. The series highlights the everyday objects that played a significant roles in historical moments, and which speak to Toronto’s unknown and unique stories.

The recipient of the Historical Writing: Short Publications Award was Soils and Subways: Excavating Environments during the Building of Rapid Transit in Toronto, 1944-1968, a book chapter that explores the excavation of Toronto’s early subway lines and its impact on the city’s landscape. Featured in the 2016 book Moving Natures: Mobility and Environment in Canadian History, the chapter was written by Jay Young.

Picturing Toronto: Photography and the Making of a Modern City, won Heritage Toronto’s 2017 Historical Writing: Book Award. Written by Sarah Bassnett and published by McGill-Queen’s University Press, Heritage Toronto recognized Picturing Toronto as “a tribute to the power of the image,” demonstrating how early 20th-century photographers influenced the development of modern Toronto.

There were two winners of this year’s Architectural Conservation and Craftsmanship Awards:

— Glenview Presbyterian Church, for “embracing the accessibility needs of its community, while caring for a beautiful heritage building and providing full access to a landmark.” The trustees of Glenview Presbyterian Church were recognized as the building’s owners, along with architect of record Harrison Duong Architects Incorporated and design architect Davidson Langley Incorporated Architects.

— and St. Michael’s Cathedral, for the “masterful” restoration of its cathedral nave and east chancel window. Heritage Toronto lauded the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Toronto, +VG Architects and Clifford Restoration Limited for “taking a balanced approach” to the project in order to meet the current needs of the church and its parishioners.