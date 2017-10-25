Toronto cop, former Maple Leaf pal up for Etobicoke Humane Society

A Toronto police officer and a former Toronto Maple Leafs player recently harnessed the power of social media to donate more than $6,000 to the Etobicoke Humane Society.

Earlier this month, Const. Ryan Willmer, who works at 23 Division, issued a Twitter challenge: he’d donate 25 cents to the Etobicoke Humane Society's (EHS) fifth annual Bowl-a-Thon Oct. 14 fundraiser for every retweet of his Tweet.

Tweets came fast and furious, including one from former Leafs player Jeff O’Neill, who offered to match Willmer’s donation.

Willmer’s tweet was retweeted 5,061 times, and shared on Facebook 7,600 times.