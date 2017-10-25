Toronto cop, former Maple Leaf pal up for Etobicoke Humane Society

A Toronto police officer and a former Toronto Maple Leafs player recently harnessed the power of social media to donate more than $6,000 to the Etobicoke Humane Society.
Earlier this month, Const. Ryan Willmer, who works at 23 Division, issued a Twitter challenge: he’d donate 25 cents to the Etobicoke Humane Society's (EHS) fifth annual Bowl-a-Thon Oct. 14 fundraiser for every retweet of his Tweet.
Tweets came fast and furious, including one from former Leafs player Jeff O’Neill, who offered to match Willmer’s donation.
Willmer’s tweet was retweeted 5,061 times, and shared on Facebook 7,600 times.
Willmer raised $3,165, matched by O’Neill, for a total donation of $6,330 to the shelter’s Oct. 14 Bowl-a-Thon, which raised more than $25,000 thanks to their contributions.
“I’m a pet owner myself and have always been a supporter of the Etobicoke Humane Society,” Willmer said in a statement. “I couldn’t attend the Bowl-a-Thon but wanted to do something significant to help the shelter.”
All funds will directly support animals in EHS’s care.
“The Etobicoke Humane Society does fantastic work,” O’Neill said in a statement. “When I saw Const. Willmer’s challenge on social media, I decided it was the perfect opportunity for me to contribute.”
EHS is a volunteer-run, federally registered charity that finds forever homes for hundreds of dogs and cats each year.
