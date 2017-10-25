Scarborough Women of Philanthropy sets sights on mammography machine

Scarborough’s Women of Philanthropy are on a mission to support women’s health, and a Nov. 9 gathering in Guildwood will certainly do that.

Sip, Shop and Celebrate Women, Scarborough’s Women of Philanthropy's (SWP) signature event, returns on Thursday, Nov. 9 with at least 20 local vendors and a wide selection of auction items and draws at the newly restored Guild Inn Estates.

Scarborough and Rouge Hospital is a centre of excellence for breast imaging, and diagnostic imaging departments at its General and Centenary sites “use cutting-edge digital mammography systems that allow for clearer images and faster results,” says Jennifer McKelvie, spokesperson for SWP.

But the hospital’s Birchmount site, until recently, was using old film technology which left women waiting longer for a diagnosis.