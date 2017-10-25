Stonegate CHC seeks support for its Good Food Box Holiday Drive

Stonegate Community Health Centre is looking to the local community for help in giving the gift of good food once again this holiday season.

Now in its eighth year, the aim of the Good Food Box Holiday Drive is to put nutritious fresh fruits and vegetables on the tables of the many residents in need in southeast Etobicoke’s Stonegate community – where 28 per cent of families and 38 per cent of children are living in poverty.

The goal of this year’s 2017 holiday drive is to raise enough funds to purchase more than 300 Good Food Boxes for community members dealing with food insecurity and hunger.

An $18 donation buys a family in need a large-sized Good Food Box brimming with fresh fruits and vegetables as a gift for the holidays.