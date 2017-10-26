Urban Hero Awards celebrate Toronto's doers of good deeds

Used car dealership owner Nasser Rad and his staff were looking for ways to help people in need when his wife came up with an idea: why not give away cars to people who could otherwise not afford one?

Since the Care to Share program’s launch in 2015, North York based Autorama has given away 10 free cars.

Rad, who won the People’s Choice for Business, isn’t a stranger to hard times. He arrived in Canada as a refugee from Iran 27 years ago with no money and only a drive to succeed in his pockets.

“You have to help people who are not fortunate in life,” he said.

And if entrepreneurs are struggling to come up with ideas for their business, Rad offers a simple solution: “Ask your wife.”

José Alberto Flores credits his mother for his resilience.

When he moved to Toronto from El Salvador 24 years ago, he spoke little English but was fortunate to have a strong support network of teachers who wanted him to succeed.

Now, the People’s Choice winner in Education and vice-principal of Bishop Marrocco/Thomas Merton Catholic Secondary School and Regional Arts Centre in Bloor West Village is paying it forward by focusing on student success.

“Life is not easy, there will be obstacles along the way,” he said. “You have to keep moving forward.”

The full list of 2017 Urban Hero Award winners are:

• Arts: Louise Garfield

People’s Choice: Oksana Hrycyna

• Business: David Hicks and his team at Canadian Tire

People’s Choice: Nasser Rad

• Education: Esther Leung Tou and the staff at Park Lane school

People’s Choice: José Alberto Flores

• Environment: Alice Cheng

People’s Choice: Johann Fisch

• Good Neighbour: Dikema Etto

People’s Choice: Martha Nyame

• Health: Everton Gooden

People’s Choice: Sharon Nyarko

• Social Issues: Nicole German

People’s Choice: Paul Dowsett

• Sports: Jennifer Smith

People’s Choice: Jamal Campbell

In previous years, the Urban Hero Awards were held in Etobicoke, Scarborough, and North York. This year, in conjunction with Canada 150 celebrations, the program was open to everyone in the city.

Sponsors of this year’s event were Canadian Tire, Healthy Planet, Newad, Humber College Lakeshore Campus, Rajasri CPA, and Dr. Amanpreet Chopra.

For information or to submit a nomination for next year, visit www.urbanheroes.ca