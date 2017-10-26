TBT: 1950s Halloween party

This week’s #ThrowbackThursday celebrates Halloween with this spooky retro party photo.

Taken by photographer Dorothea Skinner sometime in the 1950s, this photo from the Toronto Archives depicts a group of young, handmade-mask-wearing children gathered around a jack-o-lantern at an unspecified Toronto school during a classroom Halloween party.

#ThrowbackThursday is a weekly feature from Metroland Media Toronto showcasing fascinating photos from this city’s olden days, courtesy of the Toronto Archives.

Do you have any retro photos from Toronto’s yesteryears that you’d like to see featured on insidetoronto.com? If so, email them, along with a description of who, what and where, to creason@insidetoronto.com or tweet them to @icreason

